132,868 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000. Carrier Global comprises about 1.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

