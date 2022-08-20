15,000 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. 2,494,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,543. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

