17,195 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

