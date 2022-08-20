1irstcoin (FST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,285.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4,816.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $53,285.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 829.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

