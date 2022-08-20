360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

360 DigiTech stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.38 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

