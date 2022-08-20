37,590 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $176.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.