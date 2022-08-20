4,130 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,380,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.