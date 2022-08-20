483 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.36, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

