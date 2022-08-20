485 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 568.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,319,000 after buying an additional 201,665 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 26.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,434,000 after purchasing an additional 187,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 30.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,536,000 after purchasing an additional 185,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Shares of SHOP opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

