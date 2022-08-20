4,926 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

CBOE opened at $123.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

