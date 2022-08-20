5,811 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

