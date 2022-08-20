60,520 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,903 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 338,600 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,458,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 756,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.08. 15,148,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,379. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

