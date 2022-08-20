88mph 24-Hour Volume Tops $53,150.00 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00014838 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $53,150.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00107090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00032691 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

