8,968 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,968 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 428,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

