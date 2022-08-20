8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $15,500.49

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $15,500.49 and $3.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002560 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003384 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

