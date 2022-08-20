Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $82.12 or 0.00389364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $171.14 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003700 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00101274 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,990,476 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

