AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,530,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.53.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

