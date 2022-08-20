Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
