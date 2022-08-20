Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.