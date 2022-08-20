Acute Angle Cloud Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

