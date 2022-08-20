ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Stock Price Down 2%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.02 ($7.16) and last traded at €7.02 ($7.16). 13,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.16 ($7.31).

ADLER Real Estate Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.61 million and a P/E ratio of -42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.48.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

