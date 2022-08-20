Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,405,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

