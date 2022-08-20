Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 3,478 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

