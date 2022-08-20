Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 4,923 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
