Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,944 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

