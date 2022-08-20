Advisor OS LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Copart by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.