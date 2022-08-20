Advisor OS LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 241.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,672.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,415.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,448.70. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

