Advisor OS LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of CP opened at $81.67 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

