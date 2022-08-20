Advisor OS LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

