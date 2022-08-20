Advisor OS LLC Sells 13,868 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after buying an additional 135,778 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,639,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 109,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after buying an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,385,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
FTV opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
