Advisor OS LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $424.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.70 and its 200-day moving average is $418.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

