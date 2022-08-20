Advisor OS LLC Sells 761 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Express Stock Performance
AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $167.86. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.