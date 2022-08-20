AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.16. 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

