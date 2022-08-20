Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

About Aeterna Zentaris

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.