AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEye stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). AEye had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 2,521.51%. Analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AEye

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AEye news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 53,283 shares of company stock valued at $288,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.