AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 3,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

AgeX Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning grew its position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.