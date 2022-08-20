Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $127.66.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.