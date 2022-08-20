Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) vs. Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Head to Head Survey

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ainos and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ainos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.27%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ainos.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ainos has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.5% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ainos and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $600,000.00 37.40 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals $21.83 million 2.70 -$1.96 million ($0.47) -4.96

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ainos.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -597.82% -64.30% -18.76% Eton Pharmaceuticals -72.81% -79.73% -47.62%

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Ainos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

(Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. The company was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. Ainos, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia. It also offers Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; EPRONTIA, a liquid formulation of topiramate; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, the company develops Zonisamide Oral Suspension for the treatment of partial on-set seizures; Lamotrigine for Oral Suspension for the treatment of partial on-set seizures; cysteine injection; dehydrated alcohol injection; and Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.