Akash Network Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $40.87 million and $1.08 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

