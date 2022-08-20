Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

