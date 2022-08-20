Alliance Global Partners Cuts ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Price Target to $1.75

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $4.65 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.35. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 716.12% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ( OTCMKTS:RSLS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

