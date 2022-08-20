AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AB opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

