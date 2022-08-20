Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

