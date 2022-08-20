AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Diana Brainard Sells 4,564 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $720.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.62.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on ALVR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

