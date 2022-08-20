Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $10.01. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

