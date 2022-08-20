Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $10.01. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
