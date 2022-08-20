Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $10.01. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.