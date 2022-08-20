Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $118.12. 20,186,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,654,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

