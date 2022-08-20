Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the software’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

ALTR opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,943 shares of company stock valued at $479,224 in the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $488,250,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 212,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after buying an additional 197,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

