American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Up 0%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) shares rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96.

Institutional Trading of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,110,000.

Further Reading

