American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AMH opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.