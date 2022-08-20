American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

