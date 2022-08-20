Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $250.86 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

